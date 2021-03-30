VANCOUVER -- During the pandemic many people have been looking for ways to cultivate their own edible gardens.

Blake Harris, from Vegepod Canada, shared an easy solution that even condo owners can use. The Vegepod is an easy to manage contained raised garden.

Vegepod was initially pitched on Shark Tank Australia. They got a deal from Shark Naomi Simson, founder of RedBalloon.

Since that day in 2016, the company has grown globally.

Vegepod self-watering raised garden beds are a great way for anyone to hone their green thumb.

The Vegepod is enclosed and raised. This means gardeners get the size of a raised garden bed, but with all the benefits of container gardening.

Garden maintenance is minimal and the cover extends the growing season, plus accelerates plant growth.

Harris shared some other benefits, such as eliminating soil contamination and deterring pests.

To learn more about this self-watering container garden check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

Website | Facebook | Instagram