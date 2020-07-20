VANCOUVER -- Two B.C. ministers will give an update Monday on new vaping regulations meant to curb youth use.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Education Rob Fleming will give the morning update from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

Last fall, Dix announced B.C.'s plan to implement tough new regulations covering everything from the availability of vaping flavours to the level of nicotine allowed in vapour pods. At the time, Dix also announced a tax rate specific to the industry.

That provincial sales tax on the products – which jumped from seven to 20 per cent – came into effect on Jan. 1.

But some of the other regulations were expected to be rolled out in the spring. It's expected Dix and Fleming will discuss the province's vaping action plan Monday, and possibly the delay and timeline of the rollout.

"In a short number of years, vaping has shifted from being a smoking cessation tool for adults to an addiction trap for youths," Dix said in November.

B.C.'s plan includes 10 measures, one of which is to define nicotine as a "public health hazard" under the Public Health Act, giving the government the power to limit the amount used in pods to 20 mg. per ml.

