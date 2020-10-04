VANCOUVER -- Michael Bose has just one question for the vandals who smashed tables and chairs and knocked over parts of his family farm's corn maze overnight Friday: Why?

Bose told CTV News Vancouver his son was the first person to notice the damage when he went out to pick sweet corn Saturday morning.

"Somebody had come in overnight and had smashed everything," Bose said. "All our tables, all our chairs, all of our signboards were pulled over, they'd been out in the maze."

The vandalism prevented the farm from opening for most of the day Saturday, during what is normally one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Instead of welcoming visitors to the corn maze, family members were stuck speaking with police about what had happened and then cleaning up the mess. Bose said they finally opened to the public in the late afternoon, but the damage to the maze will likely continue to affect business for the rest of the season.

While the maze would normally take about an hour to walk through, the vandals thinned it out enough in places that many people will now be able to take shortcuts and get through it in just 15 minutes, Bose said.

"They literally cut the maze down to nothing," he said.

He added that he appreciates the efforts of police to try to figure out who was responsible for the damage, but he's not hopeful that the perpetrators will be found.

"There are video cameras in the neighbourhood, so they're checking that video to see if they can get any identifications, but we're in a cornfield," Bose said. "It happened late at night on a very secluded road, so there's a limit to what they're going to be able to do for us."

He said the farm has dealt with trespassers and vandals before, but they've typically been only minor nuisances. There was more malice in the damage that happened overnight Friday, Bose said.

"The level of violence is something we've never seen," he said. "It hurt. We took it personally."

While he and his family are struggling to figure out why someone would attack their farm so violently, Bose said they've been comforted by the support they've received from their community since the incident.

"So many neighbours came out to help clean up and help replace everything that was broken. That warms our heart," he said.