Mounties have released photos of two suspects in what they're calling a "tire slashing spree" in Burnaby.

Drivers of 105 vehicles woke up Monday morning to find that at least one of their tires had been deliberately damaged overnight.

The vehicles were all parked in the 7100 block of 10th Avenue and the 7500 block of 12th Avenue, Mounties said.

The incident left some residents of the area stranded as many auto body shops were closed over the long weekend.

Police have provided few details so far, but posted two surveillance camera images Tuesday morning showing what appears to be two males. They also released video with a timestamp suggesting it was recorded at 1:50 a.m. Monday.

The footage shows there were two people in the driveway at the time. One made a repeated stabbing motion at the tires of a vehicle on the left side of the frame, while on the right, a second is seen crouching by the tires of a second vehicle.

Video from another angle with the same timestamp shows the second person then approached the vehicle the first had been working on, made two quick slashing motions than walked off screen.

He then came back, tried the handle of the driver's side door, then crouched down near the back tire, appearing to slash it as well.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the suspects' identity to contact them at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.