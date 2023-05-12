Vandalism to search and rescue boat could end up costing $30K, West Vancouver team says

A volunteer search and rescue team in West Vancouver is facing a significant repair bill after someone spray-painted a graffiti tag on one of their boats last week.

Gerard McKenzie is the president of the West Vancouver Marine Rescue Society, which oversees the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue unit based in the district.

He told CTV News the vandalism could end up costing more than $30,000 to repair, depending on how significant the damage is.

The reason for the hefty bill, he said, is that the rescue boat's inflatable polyurethane tubes can be damaged by the toxic chemicals in the paint.

Paint-thinning and removing products contain chemicals that are similarly damaging to the tubes, McKenzie said.

It's possible that the damage could be repaired with polyurethane paint, he said, noting that such a fix would cost around $13,000.

"If the tubes are damaged to the point that they need to be replaced, that's a much more significant cost and we're looking at $28,000 for tubes," McKenzie said. "It has to be done on Vancouver Island. We have to bring it there, expend fuel, get it raised, and you're well over $30,000."

Equally as important, if not more so, according to McKenzie, is the fact that such a significant repair would take the team's boat out of service for about a month, just as the summer boating season is getting underway.

"(It's) literally the worst possible time that we could have a boat that requires significant repairs or replacement," he said.

West Vancouver RCMSAR responds to between 30 and 40 calls per year, on average, according to McKenzie. The vast majority of those calls happen during the summer months.

"We do have two boats, but to suddenly be down to one boat, we suddenly have no other options if something happens to that boat, as well," he said. "It's a major issue for us."

Surveillance video from May 4, the day the vandalism occurred, shows three young men gathered on the dock around 11:40 p.m.

In the video, one of them can be seen walking down toward the boat, while the other two remain on the dock's upper level. A different camera captured the vandal tagging the boat.

"That event – the actual painting – took about 10 seconds," McKenzie said. "Then he walks up, meets his buddies, and away they go."

West Vancouver police have told the RCMSAR team that they believe the three young men range in age from 16 to 20, and McKenzie said he believes they had no idea their actions would have such significant consequences for the team.

He said the vessel that was targeted has been docked in Horseshoe Bay for a decade, and this is the first time it's ever been vandalized.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Spencer Harwood