Vancouverites want to see brighter, more visible roads

Slick roads, foggy windshields, reduced visibility — the return of the rain to Metro Vancouver brings with it dangers for drivers and pedestrians.

As days get darker, gloomier and wetter, Vancouverites told CTV News they believe more needs to be done to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

"I have to look both ways even in the middle of the crosswalk," said John Day.

"Maybe make crosswalks more visible because some people blow through crosswalks," he added.

He's not the only one who feels the road markings could be more visible. Others also mentioned that roads, especially highways, should be more lit.

Some drivers, including Sally Rehorick, avoid driving at night altogether.

"I do find that it is confusing sometimes where the lines are and where the stop signs are," she said.

It's not just drivers that are impacted as rainy conditions also make pedestrians less visible.

According to ICBC, nearly half of all crashes where pedestrians are struck happen between October and January.

While the city oversees things like crosswalks and speed bumps, the province is responsible for major highways.

In 2018, B.C. signed new contracts so that more lines are painted every year and more reflectors are added on major routes The province also said it has outlined a detailed plan for making the roads safer.

That plan, called the BC Road Safety Strategy 2025, recommends things like increasing monitoring of high-risk intersections with red light cameras and speed enforcement equipment and toughening penalties for excessive speeding and distracted driving. Its overall aim is to move the province closer to the goal of is meant to get zero crash-related fatalities on the road.