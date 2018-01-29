

City officials are warning that 11 per cent of Vancouver homeowners have just four days left to declare the status of their property or risk facing costly taxes and fines.

The Empty Homes Tax program gives owners until Friday to divulge whether their property is their primary residence, a secondary residence, is rented out to tenants or is empty.

“Even if a homeowner occupies their property as their principal residence, rents the home to tenants, or is eligible for an exemption, they are still required to submit a declaration so the City can determine whether the Empty Homes Tax applies to them,” the city’s chief financial officer, Patrice Impey, said in a statement.

For those who don't submit their declarations by Feb. 2, their properties will be deemed vacant and become subject to the 1-per-cent Empty Homes Tax on the property's 2017 assessed value. For a $1 million home, that amounts to $10,000 in taxes.

Those who don’t submit declarations will also have to pay a $250 non-declaration penalty.

Providing the city with false information about the status of a property can result in a $10,000 fine in addition to the tax.

“It’s unacceptable for so many homes to be sitting empty or under-occupied in Vancouver when people who live and work here are struggling to find secure and affordable housing,” Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement.

The mayor has said the tax could put as many as 25,000 back on the rental market.

"The Empty Homes Tax is one of the most important tools that we’ve introduced to help address the housing crisis, which is impacting individuals and families across all neighbourhoods in our city," he said.

On Jan. 9, the city launched it empty homes tax audit system in a bid to ensure homeowners comply with the

program. Officials also began sending out notices requesting that some property owners provide evidence to support their declaration.

Certain exemptions exist for people who live in Vancouver part-time because of work, those who had to leave their home empty to seek medical care or those who live in condos where strata bylaws prohibit rentals.

Homeowners can submit their declarations by visiting City Hall, calling 3-1-1 or on the city's website.

With files from The Canadian Press