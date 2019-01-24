

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver woman is issuing a desperate plea for the safe return of her emotional support dog.

Jamie Latane left Elvis – a Pomeranian puppy - tied up outside Royal Centre at West Georgia and Burrard Street this morning while she ran an errand.

When she returned 10 minutes later, the dog was gone.

"Elvis is just my best friend and I couldn't imagine him not being beside me," she said through tears. "I just want to get him back."

Latane says she has had Elvis with her since April and takes him everywhere with him.

Elvis is described as a male puppy with medium length white and grey hair.