

Alyse Kotyk, Alanna Kelly, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver woman is in custody after a 78-year-old woman from Courtenay was mugged and punched in the face.

On Tuesday, the senior woman was walking in her quiet neighbourhood when she was attacked shortly after 5 p.m., her family says.

A Good Samaritan ran to help the woman and looked after her until an ambulance arrived at the scene. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries including a black eye and was not taken to hospital.

The attacker took her purse, which was recovered with the help of bystanders. Police say several witnesses jumped in to intervene and a 32-year-old woman from Vancouver was arrested a short distance away.

Vancouver resident Katherine Eileen Devlin, 32, has been charged with assault and robbery.

"The woman who was arrested has been held in police custody pending an appearance in court," said RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.

The woman's daughter, Denise Henley, said she is grateful to those who stepped in.

"The Good Samaritans who helped mom and led police to the suspect, the paramedics and police officer; were so kind and empathetic towards my mother," she said.