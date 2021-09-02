VANCOUVER -- Maiki Cyrwus was on her way home from grocery shopping when she saw it: Lying on the sidewalk alongside other discarded items was a photo album with a few of its pages torn out.

Cyrwus said she found the album near the grassy area on Hamilton Street across from the Vancouver Public Library's Central Branch.

No one else was around, but it looked like whoever had been there and left the album had been "on a path of destruction" overnight, she said.

“I don’t really know where this came from, if it was in someone’s car that got broken into, I’m not sure," Cyrwus said.

The photos in the album look like they're 40 to 50 years old, according to Cyrwus. The images show a family in various locations around B.C. and Alberta, as well as farther afield.

Cyrwus said she thinks the family is of Korean descent, based on some of their outfits and some of the signs in photos, but there are no dates and few notes in the album.

“I tried contacting the Korean community centre but wasn’t able to get a hold of anyone," she said. “I’m really hoping to get this back into the right hands.”

Cyrwus told CTV News she has given the album to the Vancouver Police Department, which is working to return it to its owners. Anyone with information about the album or its owners should contact police.

The VPD file number for the case is VA21-149161, Cyrwus said.