Vancouver Whitecaps sign ex-TFC defender Richie Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest

Vancouver -

Richie Laryea is returning to Major League Soccer, but not to his hometown club.

The Vancouver Whitecaps say in a release that the 28-year-old defender from Toronto has been loaned to the club by the English Premier League's Nottingham Forest to the end of 2023.

Laryea played in 18 games for Toronto FC this season until his loan from Forest expired June 30.

He scored 10 goals in 95 matches for the Reds over the past five seasons.

The Canadian international was sold to Forest in January 2022, but lent back to Toronto after just five matches.

He's played 45 matches for Canada, including three in the group stage of last year's World Cup in Qatar.

“Richie is a winner, competitor, leader and has proved to be one of the best fullbacks in the league,” said Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster.

Nottingham wished Laryea well in a brief statement posted on their website.

