Vancouver Whitecaps sign ex-TFC defender Richie Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea (left) and Nashville SC's Teal Bunbury tussle for the ball during first half MLS action in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto FC's Richie Laryea (left) and Nashville SC's Teal Bunbury tussle for the ball during first half MLS action in Toronto, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener