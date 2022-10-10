Vancouver Whitecaps miss MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota United
Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan Gonzalez added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.
Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a victory to grab a playoff berth.
Minnesota United entered play with just one point in its last six matches (0-5-1) before beating Vancouver for a second time this season. It marked the first time one team beat the other twice in the same season.
Emanuel Reynoso notched his 11th assist to go with 10 goals. He is one of three players to reach double figures in both categories this season - joining Nashville's Hany Mukhtar and Carlos Vela of LAFC.
Dayne St. Clair stopped six shots to earn a clean sheet for Minnesota United. Thomas Hasal had three saves for the Whitecaps.
The Whitecaps' best opportunity came in the 63rd minute. Just a minute after coming into match, Lucas Cavallini found himself open in the box but could only get his header toward the far post where Brian White clanged it off the crossbar.
A record 19,941 fans watched the Loons clinch at Allianz Field.
“I knew they'd turn up, I just wanted to make sure we did,” Minnesota coach Adrian Health said about the fans.
The Whitecaps were 0-5-3 in their final eight road matches and on Sunday they never really threatened to force Minnesota to change its game plan even though they had the ball 51 per cent of the time.
