After a rainy weekend, Vancouver is in for a few sun-filled days, Environment Canada's forecast predicts.

Monday could see a few showers – with a 30 per cent chance in the morning – but Tuesday through Friday is expected to be sunny.

High temperatures are set to average around 23 C all week, with lows around 14 or 15 C.

On Monday and Tuesday the UV index is expected to reach a rating of seven, which is considered high.

The weekend is forecasted to be mostly sunny, but will have some cloud and highs reaching 24 C.

Monday's high temperature, which is forecasted to be 22 C, falls far below the region's highest on record when the mercury hit nearly 32 C in 1990.

