

CTV Vancouver





Good news for those sick of snowy and wet weather: Vancouver residents can expect some sun this weekend.

Environment Canada predicts highs of around 6 C for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and no rain was in the forecast as of Friday morning.

Friday is expected to be mainly sunny, while the clouds may roll in Saturday. On Sunday, the weather agency expects a mix of sun and cloud, followed by mostly sunny skies until at least Thursday.

Forecast highs for Vancouver have been well below the seasonal norm of 9 C most of February, but the forecast on the first day of March showed the region could soon be back to normal.

The temperature will hover around 5 to 6 C for the weekend, but is expected to warm to 9 by Wednesday and Thursday.

However, overnight, the temperature is still expected to be below the freezing mark most days - slightly cooler than the seasonal norm of 2 C.

The warmest March 1 on record in Vancouver was in 1986, when the mercury climbed to 14.3 C. The coldest was 15 years prior, when the temperature plunged to -7.8.