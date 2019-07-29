

CTV News Vancouver





Metro Vancouver residents will notice fairly steady temperatures throughout the week, the local forecast predicts.

According to Environment Canada, daily high temperatures are expected to range minimally, with most days expected to reach 24 C.

The lowest overnight temperature is forecasted to be 15 C.

Most days are expected to see a mix of sun and cloud. Friday, however, could see some rain with a 60 per cent chance of showers predicted for the morning.

Heading into the long weekend, Saturday is expected to see high temperatures of 22 C with some cloud, while Sunday is forecasted to be sunny with a high of 23 C.

Monday, which is the B.C. Day holiday, might see some showers, however.