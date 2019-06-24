

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





In spite of it being the first full week of summer, Vancouver residents can likely expect several days of rain this week.

The weather forecast for Vancouver shows the week starting off with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Monday, according to Environment Canada. The chance of rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon, with clear skies expected later in the day.

Tuesday is expected to be the nicest day of the work week, with sun, highs of 21 C and only a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening predicted.

Good morning! Your 5 days ahead for Metro Vancouver....a few sunny breaks later today, but look for a cooler week with some much needed rain by Thursday-Friday. Details @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/0MFaSmEd9f — Marke Driesschen (@ctv_marke) June 24, 2019

By Wednesday, it appears rain will be around for a little while, with a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecasted to dip on Thursday and Friday to a highs of 16 and a high chance of rain continuing through Saturday.

By Sunday, the sunny skies are set to return and temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 23 C.