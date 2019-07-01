

CTV News Vancouver





While the sun came out for Canada Day, Vancouver's upcoming forecast has a lot more cloud in it for the week ahead.

Monday is expected to see high temperatures of 24 C, according to Environment Canada, but by Tuesday, temperatures will dip a few degrees to highs of 20. A 40 per cent chance of showers is also expected.

By Wednesday, some sun may return but by Thursday and Friday, it looks as though it will be cloudy. For those three days, high temperatures are set to average around 22 C, with lows around 16 C overnight.

By next weekend, there may be a bit more sun with some cloudy periods.