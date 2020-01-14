VANCOUVER -- The Lower Mainland is in for another cold day Tuesday, as the region is under a weather advisory with chilling temperatures and more snow on the way.

While temperatures hit a frigid -8 C outside Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning, Environment Canada's forecast predicted the wind chill could make it feel even colder during the day, getting as low as -14 C.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

"Flurries will continue for the rest of this afternoon as an unstable cold airmass transits across the Lower Mainland," the warning said.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Environment Canada's warning also said another "major snow event" is expected Tuesday evening, with the heaviest snow overnight and into Wednesday morning.

While some schools cancelled class on Monday, public schools in the Lower Mainland were open on Tuesday.

The cold weather still wreaked havoc on traffic, however, with significant delays on Highway 1 resulting from multiple incidents including a jackknifed semi near Sprott Street in Burnaby.

In other parts of the province, the cold weather is also persisting, with 23 extreme cold warnings in place, seven Arctic outflow warnings and seven snowfall warnings across B.C. as of Tuesday afternoon. In some northern areas, "bitterly cold wind chill values near -45 are expected," Environment Canada says.