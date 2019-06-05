Vancouver will be launching a pilot project to try and cut back on what it calls the number one littered item in the city: cigarette butts.

Details are set to be announced Wednesday morning. CTV News Vancouver has already spoken to one smoker who received a handout of a free "pocket ashtray" in the last couple of weeks.

The portable pocket-sized envelopes are also referenced on a city website, which reads: "We will be distributing pocket ashtrays for free, while supplies last, throughout the spring and summer as part of our anti-litter outreach efforts."

The idea isn’t new to Vancouver, but it appears the design may have changed. Last year, the city tweeted about its "street team" handing out pocket ashtrays. The items pictured appeared to be hard plastic boxes, whereas the style now depicted online and seen by CTV being used on the street is more of an envelope with what appears to be a button closure.

It’s unclear yet what other measures may be part of the announcement.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.