VANCOUVER - Transit users are in the middle of what could be the perfect storm; a continued strike for bus drivers and job action by SkyTrain workers. It would leave many stranded, but it seems unlikely both would take place at the same time.

Unifor, which represents bus and SeaBus operators and maintenance workers, returned to the bargaining table and remained late Wednesday night.

"We've been talking about working conditions primarily," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's western region director.

"We're trading some ideas back and forth that might work. As you can imagine with this many routes and this many drivers it's a very complicated issue. But we've been making it clear right from this morning that working conditions isn’t the only issue."

The union promised to be back at the table Thursday, to try to get a deal that works for everyone.

"It's always positive when you're at the bargaining table and the employer did indicate to us right when we opened up this morning that they were prepared to talk about more than just working conditions."

But in spite of those talks, SeaBus cancellations were still on the schedule for Thursday. The following six sailings were cut:

4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:32 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:46 p.m. from Waterfront Station

8:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

9:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

TransLink also warns that some bus routes may see "reduced frequency."

Meanwhile CUPE 7000 that represents SkyTrain workers took a step back, saying they’ve reached "an impasse."

The union has been without one since Aug. 31. Union president Tony Rebelo told CTV News in an interview Wednesday, "there's some key issues that we're still far apart on."

Sticking points for the union include wages, overtime, sick time and staffing levels. He said they're so short staffed the operations department requires overtime "daily just to run the system."

"It's going to become a safety issue and we keep telling this to the company that you need to bring the levels of staffing up."

Kasia Dybisz is a student and has to commute between Surrey and Burnaby and uses both buses and SkyTrain to get around. She told CTV News, "there was a couple of days where we were actually stressed about whether we'd be able to get to lectures or not."

She’s an international student, and doesn’t have alternative travel options so she said figuring out alternate ways to travel has been a challenge.

Rebelo said there's no plan for job action yet, "we’re just holding the information meetings and taking direction from our members." He said they should have a better idea on the plan moving forward sometime next week.

In a statement to CTV News President of BC Rapid Transit Company Michel Ladrak said, "We remain committed to the bargaining process and have suggested the parties take part in mediation to help resolve the current issues. The offer we have put forward aligns with public sector settlements in British Columbia today. We are open to further discussing what has been offered and urge the union to continue negotiating with us."

Negotiations to end the bus strike resume in Surrey on Thursday at 10 a.m.