VANCOUVER – For transit users across Metro Vancouver, service uncertainty is still mounting as job action has continued for more than two weeks.

TransLink is warning that bus delays are to be expected as drivers are refusing overtime shifts Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week. Maintenance workers are also still refusing overtime, putting pressure on the availability of buses throughout the transit system.

Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company had resumed bargaining last Wednesday, for the first time since talks broke down in late October, which prompted the beginning of the job action on Nov. 1. But last Thursday, Unifor walked out of negotiations and announced job action would escalate.

While TransLink said it's hard to predict which bus routes will be impacted, four SeaBus sailings have been cancelled for Monday. The following sailings were cut:

7:20 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:35 a.m. from Waterfront Station

9 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay

9:15 a.m. from Waterfront Station

Between Unifor and CMBC, the two sides reached an impasse when it came to compensation.

TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy told CTV Morning Live Monday that there is "no magic pot of money" for the union's requests.

"I think the question the union needs to answer now is where do they want this to come from? You can increase fares, increase taxes or cut service," he said.

But the union said the company isn't willing to look at wage comparisons with SkyTrain maintenance workers and Toronto transit operators, which they said is a difference of about $3 an hour.

"They made it very clear that, as we suspected, and unfortunately for the passengers that we serve, they are still not serious about addressing the outstanding issues," said Gavin McGarrigle with Unifor last week.

Uncertainty has also grown about the region's SkyTrain system, as CUPE 7000, which represents 900 SkyTrain attendants, operators and other workers, took a step back from negotiations earlier this month.