VANCOUVER – The transit labour dispute was affecting bus service once again Friday morning.

TransLink confirmed there were cancellations on more than two dozen routes in Metro Vancouver during morning rush hour.

The affected routes, most of which are described by TransLink as "high frequency," are:

3 Main/Downtown

4 Powell/Downtown/UBC

5 Robson/Downtown

6 Davie/Downtown

7 Nanaimo Station/Dunbar

8 Fraser/Downtown

9 Boundary/Commercial-Broadway/Granville/Alma/UBC

10 Granville/Downtown

20 Victoria/Downtown

25 Brentwood Station/UBC

32 Dunbar/Downtown

33 29th Avenue Station/UBC

41 Joyce Station/Crown/UBC

43 Joyce Station/UBC

84 UBC/VCC-Clark Station

152 Coquitlam Central Station/Lougheed Station

156 Braid Station/Lougheed Station

183 Moody Centre Station/Coquitlam Central Station

188 Coquitlam Central Station/Port Coquitlam Station

189 Coquitlam Central Station/Lafarge Park

403 Bridgeport Station/Three Road

410 Richmond-Brighouse Station/22nd Street Station

430 Metrotown/Brighouse Station

555 Carvolth Exchange/Lougheed Station

601 South Delta/Boundary Bay/Bridgeport

In an emailed statement, TransLink repeated a message sent to media during Thursday's cancellations: "Coast Mountain Bus Company is making every effort to ensure reliable service, but the union's job action will continue to have impacts on the system."

A spokesperson said previously that TransLink is trying to keep the bulk of cancellations on the busier routes so riders aren't forced to wait too long for the next bus.

Job action began Nov. 1, with several SeaBus sailings cancelled due to a ban on overtime. Each day, TransLink has taken sailings off its calendar as the ban means it can't keep up with recently increased service.

On Friday, the following sailings were cancelled:

6:17 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay

6:31 a.m. from Waterfront Station

6:47 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7 a.m. from Waterfront Station

4:10 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

4:25 p.m. from Waterfront Station

6:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:17 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

7:31 p.m. from Waterfront Station

7:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

8:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

8:17 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

8:31 p.m. from Waterfront Station

8:47 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay

9:01 p.m. from Waterfront Station

Negotiations between the union and Coast Mountain have been halted for over a week.

TransLink said the union was asked to return to the bargaining table but has refused, but Unifor's western region director said Coast Mountain isn't taking workers' demands seriously.

The union is asking for higher wages, better benefits and improvements to working conditions – including a guaranteed minimum break time for drivers on shift. CMBC estimates the workers' demands will cost $608 million more than the company's current offer over the course of a decade, but has not provided a breakdown of how it came to that number.

Its current offer is said to cost about $71 million over the next 10 years.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if new information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel