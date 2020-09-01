VANCOUVER -- Heads up for anyone driving – or busing – in and out of downtown Vancouver on the Grandview viaduct and along First Avenue: road repairs are starting Wednesday, and could take up to a month.

The City of Vancouver says crews will begin work on the viaductSept. 2, and will be ripping out and replacing all of the existing asphalt pavement, and handling concrete repairs to the deck.

To do this, the city is shutting down First Avenue from Clark Drive to Cottrell Street to all traffic.

All businesses and parking on Terminal Avenue will be open and accessible off of Main Street.

Along with the closure to traffic, pedestrian access will be limited to one sidewalk during construction, and Translink's number 022 bus line will be rerouted to avoid service interruptions.