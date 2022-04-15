Vancouver traffic: Lions Gate Bridge temporarily closing for upgrades

Drivers who use the Lions Gate Bridge to get between Vancouver and the North Shore are being warned of some upcoming closures as the province prepares to begin upgrades.

A notice from B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says the crossing will be closed for three nights in a row, starting later this month.

Upgrades include an electrical system changeover and system testing to the bridge's counterflow.

The first closure will take place on April 29 from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next day. The bridge will also be closed on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both days.

"During these times, the Stanley Park Causeway and the Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic except emergency vehicles and late-night transit buses during hours when SeaBus is not operating," the Transportation Ministry's notice says.

The sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will also remain open so pedestrians and cyclists can still cross.

During the day that weekend, officials say the bridge will be open with "a partial counterflow system," adding that "every second lane control signal will be used."

Drivers are reminded to watch for and obey any construction signs in the area.