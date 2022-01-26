Vancouver traffic: Commuters told to expect 'major delays' due to bridge closure

Drivers heading into and out of Vancouver are being warned to expect "major delays" due to the closure of a high-traffic route connecting the city to the North Shore.

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed Wednesday morning following some type of "vehicle incident," the Ministry of Transportation said through its DriveBC Twitter account.

Emergency crews are at the scene, they said shortly after 9 a.m., and lanes are blocked in both directions.

The ministry warned those who normally rely on the route to expect delays. It's likely congestion will also be a factor at the Second Narrows crossing as commuters look for a detour around the incident.

This is a developing news story and will be updated