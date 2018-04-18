

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver City Council voted to amend zoning bylaws to allow liquor stores inside grocery stores in a meeting Tuesday night.

At least one city councillor raised a metaphorical glass to the change.

Finally. Vancouver Council officially allows liquor stores in grocery stores. Sorry for the wait, everyone. #cheers #vanpoli @saveonfoods — George Affleck (@george_affleck) April 18, 2018

Council created a new retail definition called "Grocery Store with Liquor Store," replacing the previous definition of grocery store which included drug stores. Drug stores will not be allowed to sell alcohol.

Grocery stores adding liquor outlets must follow a store-within-a-store model, and keep booze and food checkouts separated.

Kaye Krishna, the city's general manager of development, buildings and licensing, said the move comes after extensive consultation with stakeholders and the public.

“These amendments not only balance the public's request, but also bring our liquor bylaws in line with provincial regulations," she said in a news release.

The bylaw amendments come after the city made several liquor policy recommendations in June 2017, including those paving the way for booze in grocery stores.

City staff will start accepting applications for grocery stores that want to add internal liquor stores on May 14.