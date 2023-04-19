Vancouver Symphony Orchestra reaches 4-year deal with stagehands, ending months of negotiations

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing local stage hands, one week after members voted in favour of strike action.

Few details have been released about the new deal between the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 118 and the VSO, which took nearly 10 months to negotiate, other than that it’s set to last for four years.

“Even in times of uncertainty, as a non-profit, charitable organization, the VSO must continue to balance the needs of all its stakeholders, while balancing its annual budgets,” the orchestra wrote in a statement Wednesday. “This agreement with Local 118 will aid the VSO in doing so over the next four years.”

The last contract between IATSE 118 and the VSO expired on June 30, and the union filed a 72-hour strike notice on April 11.

According to the notice, the VSO was pushing back against the Cost of Living Adjustment clause in IATSE 118’s previous contracts, which protects wage increases from dropping below the rate of inflation.

When asked if this tentative agreement included COLA measures, a spokesperson for the VSO told CTV News “Both compensation increase and cost-of-living increases were agreed to by both parties.”

IATSE 118 wrote online Tuesday that there will be “no further solidarity actions occurring.”

“Thank you for your voice, your solidarity and your support,” reads a Facebook post by the union. “Without your support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

On Wednesday, members of IATSE 118 joined workers on the Public Service Alliance of Canada, which began striking that morning.

“Go out and support these workers in their fight for fair pay and reasonable working conditions. We are stronger when we stand together,” IATSE 118 wrote online.