

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Days after a city employee was killed in a tragic workplace accident, his colleagues are trying to track down a Good Samaritan who offered assistance at the scene.

Flags were flown at half-mast over the weekend to honour the victim, a 49-year-old truck driver who had been working for the City of Vancouver for at least 15 years.

Authorities said he was killed while trying to remove a compress trailer from his truck near Boundary Road on Saturday afternoon. The trailer began rolling down a hill on East 2nd Avenue, running the man over and then dragging his body for about half a block.

On Monday, mourning city employees revealed that someone tried to help the victim out in the aftermath of the accident, and made a public plea for the person to come forward.

“We’ve been made aware that a member of the public kindly assisted at the scene in trying to save the life of our colleague,” the City of Vancouver said on Twitter. “We would like to contact this person to thank them (and) offer support.”

The city asked anyone who knows the identity of the Good Samaritan to reach out.

Police, the city and WorkSafeBC said they are all conducting investigations into what went wrong.