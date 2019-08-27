

The Canadian Press





The Trudeau government is helping to fund an expansion of a downtown Vancouver shelter that it says will help more youth struggling with homelessness in the city.

The government says it's contributing nearly $12 million toward the expansion of Covenant House, which provides sanctuary and support services to homeless and at-risk street youth.

The first phase opened Monday and features a new five-storey building with 28 beds, which will be available for youth relapsing with drugs or alcohol once the second phase is complete.

The second phase will establish a second 10-storey building with 80 crisis beds, which will be available for homeless and at-risk youth in need of immediate care and services.