Vancouver shelter for youth to get $12M in federal funding for expansion
Covenant House (Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:46AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:48AM PDT
The Trudeau government is helping to fund an expansion of a downtown Vancouver shelter that it says will help more youth struggling with homelessness in the city.
The government says it's contributing nearly $12 million toward the expansion of Covenant House, which provides sanctuary and support services to homeless and at-risk street youth.
The first phase opened Monday and features a new five-storey building with 28 beds, which will be available for youth relapsing with drugs or alcohol once the second phase is complete.
The second phase will establish a second 10-storey building with 80 crisis beds, which will be available for homeless and at-risk youth in need of immediate care and services.