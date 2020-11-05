VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver senior has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 13 years.

Leonard Landrick, who is in his 70s, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 homicides.

He was arrested the same day the bodies of Sandra McInnes and Neil Croker were found in a West End apartment building.

The victims and Landrick all lived in the same building on Morton Avenue, and were known to each other.

McInnes, who was 57, was on the building's board, and Croker, 51, was the building manager.