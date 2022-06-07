Vancouver school to be permanently closed, despite parents' rallies
A French immersion school in Vancouver will be permanently closed, the local school board determined, despite the pleas of local parents.
The Vancouver School Board voted Monday night to close Queen Elizabeth Annex, effective June 30 next year.
Parents rallied against the closure, saying there first needs to be a long-term plan for relocation. School district staff will now have to determine where the students can be relocated.
"This is incredibly difficult for all of us. When considering the closure of QEA we have heard from the community, we have heard them come forward, share their love of their school, the positive impact the school has had on their lives … we know that they are a passionate, committed community," Trustee Carmen Cho said in Monday night's meeting.
"People care and they care deeply about their schools … but I do feel that we need to be responsible in our allocation of resources to ensure that we are able to provide the very best educational opportunities to students across Vancouver."
Trustee Oliver Hanson spoke against closing the school, saying the current transition options for QEA students aren't "satisfactory."
"Closing QEA is the wrong decision. However, it's not the wrong decision because of the actions or inactions of our VSB executive team and staff members. It's not the wrong decision because of perceived flaws in the consultation process. It's not the wrong decision because VSB will inevitably need another school on the west side in the next 50 years," Hanson said.
"It's the wrong decision because it's not in the best interest of our learners."
The school, which has students in kindergarten through Grade 3, has been listed among those being considered for closure for years.
