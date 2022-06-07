Vancouver school to be permanently closed, despite parents' rallies

Dozens of parents and children rallied outside the Vancouver School Board's meeting in 2019 against the closure of Queen Elizabeth Annex. Dozens of parents and children rallied outside the Vancouver School Board's meeting in 2019 against the closure of Queen Elizabeth Annex.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener