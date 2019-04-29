The Vancouver School Board is considering cutting Henry Hudson Elementary School’s early French immersion program, which is causing panic for parents.

Staff have proposed moving the program to Strathcona Elementary, because Hudson is current overcrowded. According to VSB stats, the school is at 118 per cent right now and there isn’t enough classroom space.

According to the report, 53 per cent of the current students live downtown or in Yaletown, so officials say Strathcona Elementary School would be closer. And that school has enough space to increase its kindergarten intake.

A decision is expected to be made Monday night. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.