Vancouver’s oldest brewery told to remove 10-year-old mural due to bylaw violations

Vancouver’s oldest brewery is about to get a makeover—but it’s not by choice.

The team behind Storm Brewing says it’s been notified by the city that it must remove a mural that’s decorated the business at 310 Commercial Dr. for the past decade, due to bylaw violations.

In a social media post Wednesday, the brewery encouraged patrons to stop by for a visit over the next month “to take one more photo with pals or a selfie with this iconic part of our brewery’s history.”

“From wedding photos, engagement photos, birthday photos and more—we appreciate every single person who’s posed here with family and friends,” Storm wrote online.

In response, many people questioned which bylaws, exactly, the mural violates.

“We were informed there were several mural/sign bylaws we are in violation of, including the size of the name of our business and ‘advertising’ by having beer/ beer production displayed on the mural,” the brewery explained in the comments.

The post caught the attention of Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, who says she’s “looking into this.”

“Might be time to tweak city bylaws,” the councillor responded on Instagram.

The following day, Coun. Peter Meiszner also spoke out about the city-issued order.

“Considering this mural has been up for a decade at least—this is ridiculous. Looking into it,” Meiszner wrote on Twitter.

CTV News has reached out to the city councillors and Storm Brewing and will update this story if responses are received.