Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology will be closed for most of next year

There are only a few weeks left to visit Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology before it shuts its doors for most of next year.

The last day to visit will be Jan. 15, 2023. No official re-opening date has been announced but the museum will be closed until late next year.

The original plan was to keep the museum open while seismic upgrades were underway but a statement from the University of British Columbia says a full closure is preferable because it will "expedite the timeline for visitors to return and enjoy the full museum experience without disruptions.

The museum was designed by architect Arthur Erickson, and the upgrades have been planned to both preserve the original design, prevent damage from an earthquake, and protect the irreplaceable collections of Indigenous art and archaeological objects housed in the building.

"MOA is liaising with Indigenous communities and families whose cultural objects are being moved from the Great Hall. They will continue to provide input into protocols around moving and re-installing these works into the Great Hall post-construction," the museum's website says.

"The safety and protection of these irreplaceable Indigenous objects is of the highest priority to MOA’s team, who will ensure they are well cared for before and during construction."

Although the building will be closed, indigenous communities will still have access to the collections, some tours and events will be facilitated, and planning for future exhibitions will continue.

The collections are also available to be freely searched and viewed online.