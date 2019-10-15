

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - It's time to get used to wet weather sticking around as Vancouver's forecast shows at least seven straight days of rain ahead.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday through next Monday can all expect to see some rain.

Tuesday's forecast shows a few showers throughout the day, with rain picking up into the evening. Fifteen to 25 millimetres is expected, with high temperatures of 13 C and lows of 10. It's also expected to be windy near the water.

Wednesday's forecast is fairly similar, with 10 to 20 millimeters predicted and wind near the water in the evening.

Thursday and Friday are also expected to see rain throughout the day, with Thursday being the coolest day of the week as highs are only expected to reach 11.

Then by Saturday and Sunday, the likelihood of rain dips to a 60 per cent chance.

Parts of B.C.'s north coast including Kitimat were placed under a rainfall warning Tuesday morning as heavy downpours could cause flash floods. Up to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in that area.

