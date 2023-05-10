Vancouver's heavy urban search and rescue team constantly training for worst-case scenario

People living on the South Coast are frequently reminded to be prepared for a major earthquake – and when the big one does hit, members of the heavy urban search and rescue team will be among the first to respond.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services invited CTV News to the team’s weekly training exercise to see how members stay ready for the unexpected.

Known as Canada Task Force One, the team is comprised of firefighters, police, paramedics, engineers and emergency room doctors.

“We bring all those people together and we build a 150-person team that has that diverse skillset and experience to respond to some very unique and challenging scenarios,” said team member and firefighter Capt. Eric Grootendorst.

In one scenario at Wednesday’s training session, two patients were trapped under a car that had been driven into a building.

A second exercise underway at the same time had team members searching the rubble of a collapsed building for injured survivors.

In the event of a major earthquake or other disaster, that is the type of work the team, and other emergency responders, will be focused on.

That’s why people are asked to be prepared to get by on their own for at least 72 hours when a major earthquake hits.

“We’re reminding people really how to stay resilient in the event of a disaster,” said VFRS Capt. Mathew Trudeau. “And part of Emergency Preparedness Week is the five key fundamental steps to be prepared in the event of a major emergency or disaster.”

Those emergency fundamentals are:

Know your hazards Make a plan to stay safe Have 72 hours of supplies Stay informed Connect with nearby community members

In the event of an earthquake, it is tall, older buildings that are likely to be the most unstable – but widespread fires throughout the city could also be a risk if gas lines rupture.

Trudeau says VFRS has dedicated infrastructure built to withstand large earthquakes to make sure firefighters can still douse the flames even if city water mains crumble under the shaking.

“We have a dedicated fire protection system within the City of Vancouver which dedicates its own two pumping stations, a reservoir of water, and it has a piping network able to withstand an 8.6 magnitude (quake),” Trudeau said.

In addition to training for worst-case scenarios that may happen in Metro Vancouver, Canada Task Force One is also able to deploy quickly to offer assistance when disasters happen elsewhere.

"Whether that’s somewhere else in the province, somewhere else in Canada or internationally, we learn valuable skills and we bring that back so that we can support the City of Vancouver and the province of British Columbia,” said Trudeau.