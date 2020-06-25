VANCOUVER -- A bid to host National Hockey League games in Vancouver has hit a snag, according to TSN.

In an interview on CTV Morning Live Thursday, correspondent Ryan Rishaug said he doesn't think Vancouver is definitely out of the running, but described the situation as a snag in the "11th hour."

"I don't think it's dead in the water, but it's potentially on life support if they can't come together with some of these final details," Rishaug said.

Vancouver was once considered a front runner, though other Canadian cities are also being considered, but Rishaug said B.C.'s COVID-19 regulations may be an issue.

"I think to say that they're out of contention is premature at this point," he said.

"It's kind of the 11th hour now, and this is when the NHL would be circling back to hub city teams, and they would be buttoning down all of the health protocols, and making sure that they're in alignment with what the National Hockey League feels it needs, with what the players' association feels it needs, and making sure that all of those things are aligned with the provincial health authority."

Among those details are what would happen to a player if they tested positive for novel coronavirus, what the protocol is, how isolation works, and other plans in place.

Rishaug said reports suggest those details may have caused the "snag" he's heard reports of.

Parts of B.C.'s plan made public by the premier include that a team would be treated as a family entity. They'd stay together in one hotel, and travel to Rogers Arena as a group, in private transportation.

Any testing would be the club's responsibility, and they'd have no interaction with the public for a 14-day quarantine period. Read more details here.

The plan drew criticism from the Opposition Liberals, who say the new rules create two standards: one for professional athletes and celebrities, and another for people who actually call British Columbia home. 87

The NHL's reaction to those guidelines has not been made public.

"I don't think it's fait accompli in Vancouver – I think there's probably still some negotiating back-and-forth happening – but the NHL is on a timeline and they're going to need an answer sooner rather than later," he said.

It's possible a new bid would have to be submitted, as was done in Toronto, if B.C. wanted to secure Vancouver as a hub city.

The six cities in the running are Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

But Rishaug said he thinks it's really a "four-horse race," with L.A. and Chicago not really standing a chance.

He said Vegas is a front-runner, but with high COVID case numbers being reported, that may have an impact.

Rishaug said it's possible Vegas will be able to create enough of a "bubble" around visiting teams just based on the size of the hotels available.

He thinks it comes down to Edmonton and Vancouver as the next best options, and Toronto coming in behind due to case numbers, which are higher than in the western cities.

"I think it's just figuring out where the details fit best, where the synergy between the league and the PA and the health authority is going to be the smoothest, because they have to be in lockstep when this thing gets going."

Rishaug was also asked about a tourism video released by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney that played up parts of the province other than Edmonton, where games would actually be hosted.

The TSN correspondent acknowledged confusion as a result of the video, but said where they missed the mark was explaining what the video was meant for.

"The basic idea of the video is while NHL players are chasing the Stanley Cup here in Edmonton, they invite families to come and enjoy the majesty of the province," Rishaug said.

"What the Oilers have done is they've worked with Tourism Alberta to come up with tourism packages for family members that wouldn't be part of the bubble in the early stages,… but say you're a hockey player living in Canada, and you've got your entire family sitting there saying, 'Well, what does this look like for me when you leave?' the Oilers are sort of trying to give them options."

But, he said, it wasn't clear when the video was released, and it ended up looking like an ad for Edmonton that didn't actually show much of the city.

With an interview from CTV News Vancouver's Jason Pires