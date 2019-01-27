A 69-year-old man has been killed in what Vancouver police are calling the second homicide of 2019.

Zenen Cepeda Silva was gunned down near Fraser Street and East 51st Avenue just before midnight.

“Officers discovered Mr. Cepeda Silva suffering from gunshot injuries and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooter had fled before police arrived,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a statement.

Robillard said it appeared that Silva was shot as he walked towards the front of a residence.

A neighbour told reports they heard shots fired followed by sirens. Shortly after that officers could be seen combing the entrance to the single-level home for evidence.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no evidence to suggest the public is at risk,” Robillard said.