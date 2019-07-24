

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police arrested a man suspected of robbing a store downtown and fleeing on a bicycle Wednesday afternoon.

Staff at a retail store in the 800 block of Granville Street, between Robson and Smithe streets, called police around 12:30 p.m., according to the VPD. They said that a man had entered the store, tried to steal merchandise, and pulled out a knife.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, pursued by an officer. The chase ended at the intersection of Smith Street and Expo Boulevard, where the officer took the suspect into custody.

Following his arrest, the man complained of an injury and was taken to hospital, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office -- which is tasked with looking into deaths and injuries resulting from situations involving police officers in B.C. -- is investigating the situation.

No officers, store staff or bystanders were injured in the incident, police said.