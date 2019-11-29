VANCOUVER -- Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend, but his arrival will lead to some road closures in Vancouver.

The annual Santa Claus parade is set to march through the downtown core on Sunday, Dec. 1. An estimate 300,000 people are expected to flock to the area to enjoy festivities between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

While the parade itself runs from about 12 to 1:30 p.m., there's a breakfast with Santa and a Christmas Square celebration beforehand. Santa will be on hand for photos after the parade as well.

The parade is set to begin at West Georgia and Broughton streets. It'll then travel along West Georgia, then turn south on Howe Street before finishing at Davie Street.

To make way for the parade, quite a few road closures will be in effect throughout the day, including the following between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

The south side of West Georgia Street between Cardero and Broughton streets

Both sides of Alberni Street between Cardero and Jervis streets

Both sides of Nicola Street between West Georgia and Robson streets

As well, a stretch of Broughton between Robson and Alberni will be closed a little earlier, starting at 7 a.m.

West Georgia will stay open for as long as possible before the parade, but the above road closures will still be in effect on Alberni, Nicola and Broughton streets.

These sections will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Both sides of Hornby between Davie and Pacific streets

Both sides of Drake between Howe and Burrard streets

The east side of Burrard from Pacific to Davie streets

Finally, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following sections will be closed:

West Georgia from Cardero to Seymour

Howe from Dunsmuir to Davie

Parking restrictions will also be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"In order to ensure the safety of the parade participants and spectators, city work crews will be posting temporary no stopping signs along the parade route and in the marshalling and dispersal areas," parade producer Jessica Walker said in a news release.

"Vancouver police will be on hand to assist with road closures and any safety related issues. We will make every effort to ensure the roads are re-opened as quickly as possible."