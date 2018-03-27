The City of Vancouver has revised its plan to remove dozens of parking spots in Yaletown following outcry from local business owners and residents.

According to the city, the new design will leave at least 117 of the angled spots already in the area, but will shorten them to improve access for firefighters who say they narrow streets don't give them enough room to do their jobs efficiently.

"We heard concerns from businesses and residents about the proposed designs we put forward in January 2018 and have been working with the Yaletown BIA and business community to explore alternate options that will keep as much parking as possible and meet (Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services) requirements,” Lon LaClaire, the city's director of transportation, said in a statement.

The changes mean longer vehicles won't be able to fit into many of the spots, the city warned, but said officials will work with local businesses relocate some 60 dumpsters to create additional space for parking.

“The design that will be trialled gives us an opportunity to win back some of the parking spaces that are currently taken by dumpsters,” said Annette O’Shea, executive director of the Yaletown BIA.

“We feel confident that with some innovative signage and on street design, drivers will find it easier to park, and easier to find a parking spot in Yaletown.”

The city's original plan was to remove all of the angled parking spots on Hamilton and Mainland streets and replace them with as much parallel parking as possible. That plan would have left 120 spots in the five-block area.

Business owners and residents in Yaletown gathered in late February to protest the plan, saying it would harm local businesses and leave nowhere to park in the already over-crowded neighbourhood.

Mayor Gregor Robertson also expressed some doubt as to whether the move is the best way forward in the long term when the plan was first introduced in January.

The city said the revised plan will be implemented in April and officials will evaluate its success for up to a year before they decided if the changes will be permanent.