Vancouver refunding $500K paid by organizers of cancelled electric vehicle race

The City of Vancouver is returning a $500,000 payment to the organizers of this summer's cancelled Formula E electric vehicle race.

The city said in a statement Friday that it would be refunding One Stop Strategy Group's "performance security payment," with conditions that the promoter must use the funds to pay its financial obligations associated with the cancelled event.

That could include "refunding ticketholders, suppliers, and/or event sponsors, as appropriate," the city said.

In April, OSS announced the cancellation of the race, which had been planned for earlier this month. At the time of the cancellation, the group said it intended to host a Formula E race in Vancouver in 2023.

That plan didn't come to fruition, however, as Formula E terminated its contractual relationship with OSS Group.

"As a result, the city has ceased all preparation and planning work," the city said in its statement.

"No new applications for a future Formula E event have been received by the city to date."

The $500,000 payment to OSS Group will come entirely from funds that OSS paid to the city under its 2022 agreement, the city said, adding that the refund "therefore has no financial impacts to the city's budget."

"Questions about funds being paid or refunded by OSS to ticket-holders, suppliers, sponsors, and/or other potential creditors should be directed to OSS," the city said.

Organizers previously boasted the Formula E race would bring $80 million in economic value and thousands of jobs to the city.

The last time a Formula E World Championship event came to Canada was the Montreal ePrix in 2017. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante later cancelled planned Formula E events for 2018 and 2019, citing cost overruns and sponsorship troubles.