VANCOUVER -- Protesters in Vancouver have blocked a rail line in East Vancouver in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline in their traditional territory in northern B.C.

The protesters, who say they are urban Indigenous sovereigntists, say their action is in "direct response" to other Indigenous protesters who have also blocked rail lines in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

The protesters are blocking the rail line on Renfrew Street between Hebb Avenue and Grandview Highway. SkyTrain is not affected.

In a tweet, Amtrak said it has cancelled train 516 to Vancouver. The train will be returning to Bellingham, the U.S. passenger rail service said.

Members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk have been blockading rail lines near Belleville, Ontario for 10 days, halting both passenger and rail service across Eastern Canada.

Members of the Gitxan Nation have also been blockading a rail line in northern B.C. On Feb. 13, B.C. Premier John Horgan agreed to meet with Indigenous leaders to discuss the impasse over the construction of the pipeline through their traditional territories.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route. However, Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs assert title to a vast 22,000-square-kilometre area and say band councils only have authority over reserve lands.

The conflict led to a tense standoff and multiple arrests in January 2019, and again this year, as RCMP moved to enforce court injunctions that prevent Wet'suwet'en members and their supporters from blocking access to Coastal GasLink worksites in an area near Houston, B.C.

