VANCOUVER -- Thousands of BC Hydro customers were in the dark Wednesday morning due to a sudden outage.

The utility said in a message on Twitter that the power outage was impacting 50,000 of its customers as of about 9:30 a.m. About an hour later, power had been restored to most, though some were still cut off as crews investigated and worked at the site.

BC Hydro's website suggests the cause was a "transmission circuit failure," which was impacting a large portion of the city between Kitsilano and Kerrisdale.

East to west, the borders of the impacted area appeared to be Main and Dunbar streets.

In a message posted just after 9:45, BC Hydro said its crews hoped power would be restored to most customers in about half an hour. Many saw their lights go back on within the next 10 minutes.