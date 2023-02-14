Vancouver police warn of traffic disruption after pedestrian struck

Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Oakridge mall after a pedestrian was struck there Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Police Department said the southbound lanes of Cambie Street had been closed to traffic at 41st Avenue due to the collision.

#VanTraffic: Cambie southbound at 41st Avenue has been closed to traffic after a pedestrian was struck. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/u748Te3OPM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 14, 2023

CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates