VANCOUVER -- Two days after alerting the public to an alleged abduction attempt near a Vancouver school, police are asking the public to send in dashcam footage that might help their investigation.

A 12-year-old girl was walking home from school near East 50th and Fraser Street Tuesday afternoon, when she was approached by a man in a red minivan, police say.

The man asked the girl if she would leave with him, but she ran back to the school to report the incident.

On Friday, police put out a call for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been near St. Georges and Prince Albert streets, between 49th Avenue and 51st Avenue. They're specifically looking for footage from Tuesday, between 3 and 4 p.m.

"Investigators from our Special Investigations Section are working to identify the vehicle involved and are now looking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the attempted abduction," said Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department, in a news release.

"Investigators believe the suspect's vehicle is an older Dodge Caravan or Dodge Grand Caravan, with a model year of 2001 to 2007."

Anyone with details or dashcam video is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-0603. Tips can also be sent into Crime Stoppers anonymously.