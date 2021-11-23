Vancouver police seize ceremonial lion dance costumes believed to be stolen

VANCOUVER -

Vancouver police have seized a pair of ceremonial lion dance costumes from someone attempting to sell them on East Hastings Street.

The vibrant costumes resemble what is typically worn during a traditional lion dance performance to celebrate Lunar New Year and other Chinese festivals.

In a Tweet, police say they believe the costumes were likely stolen and now they’re searching for the rightful owners.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact their property office at 604-717-2726 and to quote the file number 21-185171.