VANCOUVER -- A crash involving a motorcycle that shut down a busy Vancouver street during the afternoon rush hour last week has turned fatal, police say.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, near the intersection of West King Edward Avenue and Columbia Street.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling west on King Edward when it collided with a minivan travelling north on Columbia. The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Vancouver man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died in hospital on Aug. 22.

Video from the scene shows a large dent at the back of the blue minivan's passenger side, above the rear tire. The minivan's rear-most window on that side is also broken in the video.

Police say there was only one person in the minivan at the time of the collision, adding that person was not injured in the crash.

The Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit is investigating, and police say speed appears to have been a factor in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.