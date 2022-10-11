Vancouver police seek suspect, potential victims after shots fired on Downtown Eastside

Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses, a suspect and potential victims after shots were fired on the Downtown Eastside.

According to a statement, officers were called to the intersection of East Hastings and Columbia streets around 11 a.m. Tuesday for reports a man had fired the weapon and then ran away. Upon arrival, authorities say, they found evidence of gunfire and were told bear spray had been deployed around the same time.

"Officers were at the scene within minutes but were not able to find a victim,” Const. Jason Doucette wrote in a news release.

"This is a heavily populated area and we are concerned someone may have been hit. We encourage anyone who may have been injured to seek medical help, and to report the incident to police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 604-717-3321. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.