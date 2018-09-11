

CTV Vancouver





Police in Vancouver are asking for the public's help locating a convicted sex offender who is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release.

James Allan Pike is serving a long-term supervision order in connection with a violent sexual assault in 2001.

The 46-year-old has been living in a Vancouver half-way home, where he failed to return early Tuesday morning.

Corrections Canada has since issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Pike is a 5-8 Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and was carrying a large backpack.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).